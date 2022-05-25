Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $201.30 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $222.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,795,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $66,029,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,153,000 after buying an additional 232,277 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,025,000 after acquiring an additional 168,802 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 450.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,473,000 after acquiring an additional 145,379 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

