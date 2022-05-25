Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Short Interest Update

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the April 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CVAT traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 40,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,250. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08. Cavitation Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.12.

About Cavitation Technologies

Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in the processing of various industrial and consumer-oriented fluids in the United States. The company offers Nano Reactor and Nano Neutralization Systems for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil.

