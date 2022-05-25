Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.97.

Several analysts have issued reports on CZOO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.60 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.60 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZOO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cazoo Group by 2,930.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cazoo Group by 35.7% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 28,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CZOO traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.39. 1,745,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,231. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.28. Cazoo Group has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $10.13.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

