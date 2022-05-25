CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

NYSE CBRE opened at $78.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $76.35 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.42.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total transaction of $484,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,552 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,950. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.