CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OTGLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CD Projekt from 225.00 to 156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC lowered CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CD Projekt from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded CD Projekt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of OTGLY opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12. CD Projekt has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $14.33.

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

