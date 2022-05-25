CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $459.12 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $459.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $464.30 million and the lowest is $455.81 million. CDK Global reported sales of $420.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. CDK Global had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The company had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CDK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 3.2% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 30,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. CDK Global has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $54.70. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.01.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

