Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

NYSE CLS traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $10.32. 325,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,275. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32. Celestica has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 16.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 2.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 13.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 13.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 2.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

