Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

CLRB traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.35. 138,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,975. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.58.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 5,740.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 127,384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 44,713 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 93,129 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $596,000. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.