Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the April 30th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CLLNY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cellnex Telecom from €64.00 ($68.09) to €63.00 ($67.02) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cellnex Telecom from €65.00 ($69.15) to €66.00 ($70.21) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLLNY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.01. The company had a trading volume of 118,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,862. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.99. Cellnex Telecom has a one year low of $20.29 and a one year high of $36.87.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

