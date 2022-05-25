Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.66% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Celyad Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.78 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.34.

CYAD stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,093. Celyad Oncology has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celyad Oncology stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating) by 139.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.12% of Celyad Oncology worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 41.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celyad Oncology SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include CYAD-101, an allogeneic CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer; CYAD-211, a short hairpin RNA (shRNA)-based allogeneic CAR-T candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma; and CYAD-02, an autologous CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes.

