Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) & Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Head-To-Head Survey

Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Cenntro Electric Group alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cenntro Electric Group and Lucid Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Lucid Group 1 2 5 0 2.50

Lucid Group has a consensus target price of 34.17, indicating a potential upside of 99.81%. Given Lucid Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lucid Group is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cenntro Electric Group and Lucid Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenntro Electric Group $8.58 million 48.11 -$16.42 million N/A N/A Lucid Group $27.11 million 1,052.01 -$2.58 billion N/A N/A

Cenntro Electric Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lucid Group.

Profitability

This table compares Cenntro Electric Group and Lucid Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A Lucid Group N/A -64.95% -30.17%

Risk & Volatility

Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucid Group has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of Lucid Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Cenntro Electric Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, North America, and Asia. It serves corporate and governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

Lucid Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenntro Electric Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenntro Electric Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.