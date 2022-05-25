Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

CELTF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Centamin from GBX 112 ($1.41) to GBX 108 ($1.36) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Centamin alerts:

CELTF opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. Centamin has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $1.76.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.