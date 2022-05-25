Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $38.56 and a one year high of $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.75.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $305,244.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at $73,756,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3,349.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,360,000 after buying an additional 841,536 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth $27,215,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth $21,117,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,243,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,600,000 after buying an additional 414,760 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Garden & Pet (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.