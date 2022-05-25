Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Purchases £1,906.62 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Amber Rudd purchased 2,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £1,906.62 ($2,399.17).

Amber Rudd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Centrica alerts:

On Monday, April 25th, Amber Rudd purchased 2,449 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £1,910.22 ($2,403.70).

On Friday, March 25th, Amber Rudd purchased 2,279 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £1,868.78 ($2,351.55).

LON:CNA traded up GBX 2.32 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 85.48 ($1.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,304,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,751,936. Centrica plc has a 1 year low of GBX 45.21 ($0.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 89.60 ($1.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of £5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 80.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 74.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 112 ($1.41) to GBX 123 ($1.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.32) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.13) to GBX 125 ($1.57) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 98.67 ($1.24).

Centrica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.