Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Purchases £1,906.62 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Amber Rudd purchased 2,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £1,906.62 ($2,399.17).
Amber Rudd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 25th, Amber Rudd purchased 2,449 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £1,910.22 ($2,403.70).
- On Friday, March 25th, Amber Rudd purchased 2,279 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £1,868.78 ($2,351.55).
LON:CNA traded up GBX 2.32 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 85.48 ($1.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,304,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,751,936. Centrica plc has a 1 year low of GBX 45.21 ($0.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 89.60 ($1.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of £5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 80.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 74.64.
Centrica Company Profile (Get Rating)
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
Recommended Stories
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.