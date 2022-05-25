Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CHUC stock remained flat at $$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,879. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12. Charlie’s has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Charlie's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes nicotine-based vapor products in the United States and internationally. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada.

