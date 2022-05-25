Check-Cap Ltd. – Series C (NASDAQ:CHEKZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Check-Cap Ltd. – Series C (NASDAQ:CHEKZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 12,500.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of CHEKZ remained flat at $$0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday. Check-Cap Ltd. – Series C has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.28.

