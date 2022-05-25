Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Analysts expect that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.22. Chemung Financial posted earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 28.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Chemung Financial in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CHMG stock opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $41.42 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $208.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average is $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.72%.

In related news, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $51,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Chemung Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,039,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 16,672 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

