Cheryl L. Shavers Sells 3,100 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $58,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,585.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

KN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.77. 16,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,075. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $23.81.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KN. Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knowles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Knowles in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,243,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,828,000 after buying an additional 282,174 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Company Profile (Get Rating)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

