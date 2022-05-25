Chewy (CHWY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Chewy has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 131.33% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Chewy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CHWY opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.44. Chewy has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $97.74.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHWY. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 49.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Chewy by 7,511.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 15,023 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter valued at $477,000.

Chewy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

