Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.15% from the company’s previous close.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.95.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. Chewy has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $97.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 131.33% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 254.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Chewy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.