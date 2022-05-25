Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.15% from the company’s previous close.
CHWY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.95.
Shares of CHWY stock opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. Chewy has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $97.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.49 and a beta of 0.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 254.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
