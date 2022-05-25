China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Greenridge Global

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Greenridge Global from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Greenridge Global currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on China Automotive Systems in a research report on Saturday. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $90.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89. China Automotive Systems has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43.

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.10 million. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that China Automotive Systems will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in China Automotive Systems by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in China Automotive Systems during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in China Automotive Systems during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in China Automotive Systems by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the period. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

