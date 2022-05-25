China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Short Interest Update

China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 4,100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CDSG traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. 257,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,187. China Dongsheng International has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15.
About China Dongsheng International
