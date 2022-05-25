China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Short Interest Update

China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 4,100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDSG traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. 257,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,187. China Dongsheng International has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15.

China Dongsheng International, Inc intends to acquire public and private companies that are engaged in the technology, natural resource, and various other sectors. China Dongsheng International, Inc was founded in 2002 and based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

