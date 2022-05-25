China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Short Interest Up 1,520.0% in May

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 1,520.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of China Longyuan Power Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

CLPXY traded down 0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 19.84. 28,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,579. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 20.61. China Longyuan Power Group has a twelve month low of 13.45 and a twelve month high of 24.92.

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited generates and sells wind and coal power in the People's Republic of China. It operates through segments, Wind Power and Coal Power. The company designs, develops, constructs, manages, and operates wind and coal power plants. It also operates other power projects, such as thermal, solar, tidal, biomass, and geothermal solar power.

