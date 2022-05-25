China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Down 96.6% in May

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the April 30th total of 195,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of China Pacific Insurance (Group) stock remained flat at $$2.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80. China Pacific Insurance has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $3.25.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

