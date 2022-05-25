China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Resources Enterprise, Limited is engaged in retail, beverage, food processing, distribution, and property investment businesses. The retail business of the Company includes the operation of supermarket and logistics, retail stores and other stores for the distribution of traditional Chinese arts and crafts products, antiques, luxury goods, nutritious products, pharmaceutical products and general merchandise. Its beverage business provides breweries and purified water. The company’s food processing and distribution business engages in the research and development, production, processing, wholesale, retail, transportation, and international trading of food products, abattoir and livestock raising operations. It provides meat products and aquatic products. The company’s investment property business owns rental property portfolio for commercial, retail, industrial, and office use. China Resources Enterprise, Limited is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

Get China Resources Beer alerts:

CRHKY stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 21,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,534. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20. China Resources Beer has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products. The company offers its products under the Heineken, Li, Löwen Fruit Beer, Snow Xiao Pi Qi, Amstel, and Edelweiss brand names. As of March 24, 2022, it operated 65 breweries in 24 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Resources Beer (CRHKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.