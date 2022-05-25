China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the April 30th total of 856,400 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 448,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 2,009.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 430,100 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Get China SXT Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SXTC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.80. 1,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,880. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $45.60.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. It offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.