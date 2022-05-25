Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2375 per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

Choice Hotels International has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Choice Hotels International has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Choice Hotels International to earn $5.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

NYSE:CHH traded up $2.97 on Wednesday, hitting $123.03. 223,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $110.94 and a 52 week high of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.93.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $257.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 119.10% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $101,242.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $45,021.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,921.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,855.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2,494.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.57.

About Choice Hotels International (Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.