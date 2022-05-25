Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CIEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of CIEN traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.31. 8,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,051. Ciena has a 12 month low of $48.16 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $201,043.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,599,214.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $57,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,386.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,286 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,486 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $108,564,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 564.1% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 499,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,277,000 after purchasing an additional 424,173 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 102,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 568,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,455,000 after purchasing an additional 86,295 shares during the period. Finally, Future Fund LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena (Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.