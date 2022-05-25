Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.76-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.40 billion-$12.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.87 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.29-$3.37 EPS.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.09.

CSCO opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $181.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average is $55.44. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,982 shares of company stock worth $916,810 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 54,754 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $959,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

