Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.29-$3.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.81 billion-$51.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.83 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.76-$0.84 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.09.

CSCO stock opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $181.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.65 and its 200-day moving average is $55.44.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,982 shares of company stock valued at $916,810 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 54,754 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $959,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

