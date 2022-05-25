Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Benchmark

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Benchmark to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Shares of CTRN stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.96. The company had a trading volume of 62,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,519. Citi Trends has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $97.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.10. The company has a market capitalization of $268.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.01.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $3.25. Citi Trends had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 48.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $57,989.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,446 shares in the company, valued at $173,999.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Citi Trends Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.