Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.25 EPS

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $3.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. Citi Trends had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 48.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. Citi Trends updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.25-$2.75 EPS.

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $244.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.10. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $97.46.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTRN. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

In related news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $57,989.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,999.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Citi Trends by 430.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter worth $308,000.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

