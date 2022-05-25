Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) to announce $1.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the highest is $2.01 billion. Citizens Financial Group posted sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year sales of $7.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.57 billion to $7.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $9.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG opened at $38.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.44. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

