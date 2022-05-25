Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZFS) Short Interest Up 800.0% in May

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZFS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS CZFS traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.50. 276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Citizens Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $262.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CZFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

