City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Short Interest Update

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 12,200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of CDEVY stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $6.30. 4,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,006. City Developments has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0518 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

