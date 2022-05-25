City Developments Limited to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:CDEVY)

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of City Developments in a report released on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Guha now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.53.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.0518 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%.
City Developments Company Profile (Get Rating)
City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.
