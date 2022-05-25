City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) CEO Charles R. Hageboeck Sells 5,050 Shares

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $404,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,048.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ CHCO traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $80.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.56. City Holding has a 1-year low of $71.61 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.33 and its 200-day moving average is $79.96.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. City had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 38.11%. Research analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. City’s payout ratio is 41.17%.

CHCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of City by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of City by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in City by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of City by 14.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in City by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 564,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

