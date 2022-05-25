Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the April 30th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CLAS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. 2,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,248. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76. Class Acceleration has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Class Acceleration in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Class Acceleration in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Class Acceleration in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Class Acceleration in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Class Acceleration in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire business in digital learning industry.

