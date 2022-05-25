Clean Harbors (CLH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) recently:

5/18/2022 – Clean Harbors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Clean Harbors focuses on improving its efficiency and lowering operating costs through enhanced technology, process efficiencies and stringent cost management. The company continues to make capital investments to enhance its quality and comply with government and local regulations. Acquisitions help the company expand its business across multiple lines of services. Consistent share repurchases boost investor confidence and positively impact the company's earnings per share. On the flip side, decreasing current ratio is not desirable as it indicates that the company may have problems meeting its short-term obligations. International presence exposes the company to risks assciated with foreign exchange rate risks. The company's demand cycle is highly seasonal in nature. Partly due to these headwinds, the stock has declined in the past year.”

5/13/2022 – Clean Harbors was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/6/2022 – Clean Harbors had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Clean Harbors had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $128.00 to $131.00.

5/3/2022 – Clean Harbors was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/22/2022 – Clean Harbors had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/10/2022 – Clean Harbors was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/4/2022 – Clean Harbors was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

4/2/2022 – Clean Harbors was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/30/2022 – Clean Harbors is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE CLH traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.45. 6,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,035. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.67 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.40.

Get Clean Harbors Inc alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $738,556.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $3,285,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,677 shares of company stock worth $4,187,167 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.5% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $593,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $661,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, Sandler Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 78.6% during the first quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 285,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,901,000 after buying an additional 125,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.