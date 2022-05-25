Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,100 shares, an increase of 2,094.7% from the April 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $8.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,045. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $12.04.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.0906 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.
About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
