Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,100 shares, an increase of 2,094.7% from the April 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $8.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,045. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $12.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.0906 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 39,274 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 38,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

