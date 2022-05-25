Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) will report ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.38). Clovis Oncology posted earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.67). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clovis Oncology.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

CLVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lowered Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Clovis Oncology by 22.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,348,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,945,000 after buying an additional 2,233,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Clovis Oncology by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,114,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,788 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Clovis Oncology by 139.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,459,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 849,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 213.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 947,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 645,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,333,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 618,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.64% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology (Get Rating)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.