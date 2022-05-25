CLSA Lowers Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) to Underperform

Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by CLSA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tabcorp in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of TACBY stock opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46. Tabcorp has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $8.22.
Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. Its Lotteries and Keno segment operates lotteries and Kenos primarily under the Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its brands.
