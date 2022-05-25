CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Short Interest Down 85.3% in May

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 85.3% from the April 30th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,482,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CMG Holdings Group stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 155,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,895. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. CMG Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

CMG Holdings Group, Inc, a marketing communications company, operates organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors in the United States. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities.

