Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,200.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCHGY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($31.46) to GBX 1,900 ($23.91) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($36.49) to GBX 2,800 ($35.23) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,800 ($22.65) to GBX 1,900 ($23.91) in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $39.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

