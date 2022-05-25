Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Codex DNA from $30.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNAY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.49. The company had a trading volume of 74,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.00 million and a P/E ratio of -1.97. Codex DNA has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $25.70.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Codex DNA had a negative net margin of 311.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Codex DNA will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Codex DNA by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Codex DNA by 1,245.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Codex DNA during the third quarter worth about $47,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Codex DNA during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Codex DNA during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis.

