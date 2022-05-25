Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

CDXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.83. Codexis has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $42.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 1.96.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Codexis had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Codexis’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $81,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $396,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,543,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $1,207,700. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Codexis by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Codexis by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Codexis by 372.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

