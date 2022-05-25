Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.32. Cohen & Steers has a 12 month low of $69.37 and a 12 month high of $101.22.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 84.11%. The business had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 725.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 250.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

