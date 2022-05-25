Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, an increase of 1,475.5% from the April 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,681. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.21. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 628.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

