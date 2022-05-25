CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company. It is focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, medical aesthetics and on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for orthobiologics and advanced wound care markets. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., formerly knonw as CollPlant Holdings Ltd., is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

NASDAQ:CLGN traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 29,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,704. The company has a market capitalization of $51.09 million and a PE ratio of -900.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $23.49.

CollPlant Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:CLGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLGN. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 228,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 63,203 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 615,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after buying an additional 44,653 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 75,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 16,576 shares in the last quarter.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

