Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Down 84.3% in May

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 84.3% from the April 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 291,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Coloplast A/S stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.43. 122,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.28. Coloplast A/S has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $18.90.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. Coloplast A/S’s payout ratio is presently 73.33%.
About Coloplast A/S (Get Rating)
Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.
